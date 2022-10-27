Rublix Price Tops $0.0230 (RBLX)

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. One Rublix token can now be bought for approximately $0.0230 or 0.00000113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rublix has traded up 12.4% against the dollar. Rublix has a total market cap of $476,316.36 and approximately $41.00 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io.

Rublix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.02278224 USD and is up 2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $42.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

