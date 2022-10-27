Round Dollar (RD) Price Up 1.1% Over Last 7 Days

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. Round Dollar has a total market cap of $1.93 billion and $70,000.00 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar. One Round Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $13.42 or 0.00065971 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6,199.63 or 0.30052436 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00011737 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar launched on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.