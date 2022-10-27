Robert W. Baird Cuts Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Price Target to $120.00

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird to $120.00 in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Alphabet to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Itaú Unibanco began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.87.

GOOGL stock traded down $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $91.96. 3,033,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,160,372. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $151.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $104.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 28.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares in the company, valued at $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 1,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.44, for a total value of $143,221.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,741.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 174,286 shares of company stock worth $18,145,581 over the last three months. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 72.7% in the second quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 19 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

