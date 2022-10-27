Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%.

Robert Half International has increased its dividend by an average of 10.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 16 years. Robert Half International has a payout ratio of 28.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Robert Half International to earn $5.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Robert Half International Price Performance

RHI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.77. 1,060,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,017,249. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $65.40 and a 1 year high of $125.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robert Half International will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.35, for a total transaction of $803,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,874,492.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.13, for a total transaction of $215,968.06. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,860.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robert Half International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the first quarter valued at approximately $636,060,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 4,173.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 653,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,625,000 after buying an additional 638,287 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 60.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 641,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,220,000 after buying an additional 241,574 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 126.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 258,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,505,000 after buying an additional 144,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Robert Half International by 42.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 328,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,622,000 after buying an additional 98,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. CL King dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $68.00 to $63.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Further Reading

