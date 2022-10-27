Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY) Short Interest Update

Rexel S.A. (OTCMKTS:RXEEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, an increase of 928.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Rexel Stock Up 4.8 %

OTCMKTS:RXEEY traded up $0.82 on Thursday, hitting $17.69. The stock had a trading volume of 173 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $17.90. Rexel has a 52 week low of $14.61 and a 52 week high of $24.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RXEEY. Morgan Stanley cut Rexel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Rexel from €20.30 ($20.71) to €18.30 ($18.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Rexel from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

About Rexel

Rexel SA, together with its subsidiaries, distributes electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets worldwide. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks.

