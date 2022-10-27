Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by NorthRock Partners LLC

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooper Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 20.4% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,918,000 after buying an additional 156,550 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after buying an additional 6,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter worth $200,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $2.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $92.59. The company had a trading volume of 78,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,034,074. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.14. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $79.00 and a fifty-two week high of $106.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.73.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

