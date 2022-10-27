Provenance Blockchain (HASH) Price Reaches $0.0270 on Major Exchanges

Provenance Blockchain (HASH) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 27th. During the last week, Provenance Blockchain has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Provenance Blockchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Provenance Blockchain has a market cap of $2.72 billion and $3,785.00 worth of Provenance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Provenance Blockchain was first traded on April 19th, 2021. Provenance Blockchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. Provenance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @provenancefdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Provenance Blockchain is provenance.io. The official message board for Provenance Blockchain is medium.com/@provenanceblockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Provenance Blockchain is a public blockchain network designed and developed to support financial service industry needs by providing a ledger, registry, and exchange across multiple financial assets and markets. Provenance Blockchain includes an on-chain governance mechanism for managing software updates and improvements as well as for governing the use of the Provenance Blockchain community funds. Users holding staked Hash tokens can participate in voting on governance proposals which drive the evolving configuration of the blockchain.”

