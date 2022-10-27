Prom (PROM) Price Tops $5.53 on Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 27th. Over the last week, Prom has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $5.53 or 0.00027164 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $90.91 million and $2.32 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,344.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007871 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003583 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00006803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022318 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00053538 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00044364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00022046 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.61811902 USD and is up 1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $2,469,992.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.