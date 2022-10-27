Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY) Short Interest Update

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a growth of 678.1% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley downgraded Prada from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PRDSY traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $9.48. 1,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,636. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.25 and a 200-day moving average of $10.97. Prada has a 1-year low of $8.79 and a 1-year high of $14.87.

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

