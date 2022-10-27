Polaris Renewable Energy (TSE:PIF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $17.78

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:PIF – Get Rating) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.78 and traded as low as C$16.26. Polaris Renewable Energy shares last traded at C$16.42, with a volume of 8,041 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PIF. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Polaris Renewable Energy from C$30.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. National Bankshares set a C$21.00 price target on Polaris Renewable Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Polaris Renewable Energy Stock Down 1.9 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.62 and a 200 day moving average of C$19.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$316.21 million and a PE ratio of 96.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.09.

Polaris Renewable Energy Dividend Announcement

Polaris Renewable Energy ( TSE:PIF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04 by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$19.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$19.22 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Polaris Renewable Energy’s payout ratio is presently 352.94%.

Polaris Renewable Energy Company Profile

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company operates a 72 MW net geothermal facility in Nicaragua; and three run-of-river hydroelectric facilities in Peru with approximately 5 MW net, 8 MW net, and 20 MW net capacity.

