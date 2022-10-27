Platform Technology Partners Buys 153 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Platform Technology Partners increased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,658 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Boeing were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Boeing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.47.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of BA stock traded up $7.72 on Thursday, hitting $141.51. 411,750 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,871,111. The firm has a market cap of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.82 and a beta of 1.42. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.10.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.