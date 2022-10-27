Plant Health Care (LON:PHC) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.71

Shares of Plant Health Care plc (LON:PHC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 10.71 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 8.70 ($0.11). Plant Health Care shares last traded at GBX 9.19 ($0.11), with a volume of 110,050 shares traded.

Plant Health Care Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 10.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 10.70. The stock has a market cap of £28.07 million and a PE ratio of -5.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Plant Health Care news, insider Jeffrey Hovey sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £19,800 ($23,924.60). In other Plant Health Care news, insider Jeffrey Hovey sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9 ($0.11), for a total transaction of £19,800 ($23,924.60). Also, insider Jeffrey Tweedy acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 10 ($0.12) per share, for a total transaction of £5,000 ($6,041.57).

Plant Health Care Company Profile

Plant Health Care plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides agricultural biological products and technology solutions in the Americas, Mexico, and internationally. It offers products to enhance the yield and quality of crops, such as corn, soybeans, citrus, sugar cane, and rice, as well as fruits and vegetables.

