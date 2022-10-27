Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.68. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$4.104, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.16 billion. Pentair also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.65-$3.65 EPS.

PNR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Northcoast Research began coverage on Pentair in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Pentair to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Pentair from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pentair has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.91.

PNR traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $41.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,878. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pentair has a 12 month low of $38.55 and a 12 month high of $80.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.06. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09.

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.60% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 26.17%.

In related news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 2,531 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total value of $121,234.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,339 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,138.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,837,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,021,158,000 after purchasing an additional 85,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,346,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $344,045,000 after acquiring an additional 479,701 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 3.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,468,000 after purchasing an additional 39,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 176.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after purchasing an additional 569,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

