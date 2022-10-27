OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $55.97

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $55.97 and traded as high as $56.00. OTC Markets Group shares last traded at $55.05, with a volume of 1,352 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $664.72 million, a P/E ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.97.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.41 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 108.06% and a net margin of 30.56%. On average, equities research analysts predict that OTC Markets Group Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.80%.

OTC Markets Group Inc engages in the financial market business in the United States and internationally. It offers OTC Link Alternative Trading System, an interdealer quotation and trade messaging system; OTC Dealer, a real-time, front-end application that provides consolidated quotation, trading, and information system to attract and access market liquidity; OTC FIX, which uses the industry standard FIX protocol for quote submission, trading, and routing of execution reports; and OTC Link Electronic Communication Networks (ECN) and OTC Link National Quotation Bureau (NQB) that acts as the executing party on an agency basis in relation to transactions executed on platforms.

