Origin Energy (OTCMKTS:OGFGY) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.82

Origin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:OGFGY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and traded as low as $3.29. Origin Energy shares last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 1,613 shares.

Origin Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.16.

Origin Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $0.0014 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th.

Origin Energy Company Profile

Origin Energy Limited, an integrated energy company, engages in the exploration and production of natural gas, electricity generation, wholesale and retail sale of electricity and gas, and sale of liquefied natural gas in Australia and internationally. The company operates through, Energy Markets, Integrated Gas, and Corporate segments.

