Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 94.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,557 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 123,255 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORCL. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,115 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,854,000 after buying an additional 22,272 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Oracle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,241 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 156,750 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $12,968,000 after purchasing an additional 8,672 shares during the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $349,000. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in Oracle by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,007 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on ORCL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Oracle from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Societe Generale decreased their price target on shares of Oracle to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Oracle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.25.

Oracle Trading Up 0.2 %

ORCL traded up $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $74.99. 129,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,434,389. The firm has a market cap of $202.19 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.04. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $60.78 and a twelve month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $11.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 60.95%.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

