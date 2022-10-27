NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,734 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,341 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 2.8% of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $29,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $54,152,363,000 after buying an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,269,735 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,347,921,000 after purchasing an additional 243,671 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 12,195,984 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,327,796,000 after purchasing an additional 964,349 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 10,828,224 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,954,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,691,529 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,917,292,000 after purchasing an additional 496,713 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $190.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.85.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $132.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,540,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,575,096. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.13 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $329.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.28, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $163.34.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

