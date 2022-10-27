Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 19,970 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 27,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,124,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $23.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $288.05. 103,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,311,326. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $179.96 and a 12-month high of $316.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $290.96 and its 200-day moving average is $280.72.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRTX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $291.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $293.85.

In related news, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total transaction of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares in the company, valued at $13,761,342.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $192,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 22,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.93, for a total value of $6,739,039.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,761,342.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,299 shares of company stock worth $14,942,223. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

