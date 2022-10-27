Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $7.60 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,980 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth $3,068,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,925,091 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $464,574,000 after acquiring an additional 53,181 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 22,962 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,706 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABT. StockNews.com cut Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.24.

Insider Activity

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $10,764,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,931,662.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 26,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $2,825,096.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,592,322.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 152,331 shares of company stock worth $16,051,820. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ABT stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.20. 236,022 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,369,262. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $170.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.72. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $142.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.37.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.