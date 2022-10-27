NorthRock Partners LLC Sells 2,236 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

NorthRock Partners LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of NorthRock Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VTI. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 92.0% during the first quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 8,195 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 297.2% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 5,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after buying an additional 4,184 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 15.8% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 19,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTI traded up $0.91 on Thursday, hitting $192.66. The stock had a trading volume of 18,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,553,759. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $193.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.09. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $174.84 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

