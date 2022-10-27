NorthRock Partners LLC Reduces Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

NorthRock Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,206 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,201 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,761,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on BA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $192.00 to $180.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.47.

Boeing Trading Up 5.8 %

NYSE:BA traded up $7.76 on Thursday, hitting $141.55. The company had a trading volume of 277,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,871,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.10. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also

