NorthRock Partners LLC Buys 2,687 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,687 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in Pfizer by 1.6% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 44,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Pfizer by 9.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,236,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $169,688,000 after acquiring an additional 285,521 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Pfizer by 4.6% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,386,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $492,128,000 after acquiring an additional 409,753 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $314,000. Finally, Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Pfizer stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.90. 173,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,935,860. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200 day moving average is $48.88. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $61.71. The company has a market capitalization of $257.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Pfizer’s revenue was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.94.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

