Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 849 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $33,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 450 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 38,604 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,443,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 111 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 25,180 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,079,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,809 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.15, for a total transaction of $32,242.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,013. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.33, for a total value of $96,837.51. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,865.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 174,286 shares of company stock valued at $18,145,581 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $92.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,028,130. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.20 trillion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $94.57 and a 1 year high of $152.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.27.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

