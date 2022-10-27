NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 829 shares during the quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the first quarter worth about $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA raised its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in NIKE by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 75,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.82. The stock had a trading volume of 266,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,465. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.17, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 34.56%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

