Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.35

Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.19. Nascent Biotech shares last traded at $0.23, with a volume of 560,799 shares changing hands.

Nascent Biotech Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.26.

Nascent Biotech (OTCMKTS:NBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Nascent Biotech Company Profile

Nascent Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It is developing Pritumumab, a drug to treat patients with brain cancer malignancies, such as glioblastoma and malignant astrocytoma, as well as epithelial cancers, including lung, breast, colon, brain, and pancreas cancer.

