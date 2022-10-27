MySale Group (LON:MYSL) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.17

Shares of MySale Group plc (LON:MYSL – Get Rating) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2.17 ($0.03) and traded as low as GBX 2.02 ($0.02). MySale Group shares last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 17,359 shares.

MySale Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70. The firm has a market cap of £21.36 million and a PE ratio of -2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1.92.

MySale Group Company Profile

MySale Group plc operates as an online retailer with online flash sales and retail websites in Australia, New Zealand, and South-East Asia. The company operates online shopping outlets, which offers consumer products, such as ladies, men's, and children's fashion clothing, as well as accessories, beauty products, and homeware items.

