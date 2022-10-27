Multi-Metal Development (CVE:MLY) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of Multi-Metal Development Ltd. (CVE:MLY – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Multi-Metal Development shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 73,022 shares traded.
Multi-Metal Development Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.76, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73.
About Multi-Metal Development
Multi-Metal Development Ltd., a mineral exploration and development company, engages in identifying, acquiring, and developing natural resource opportunities in the United States, Austria, and Canada. The company explores for molybdenum, copper, silver, tungsten, zinc, germanium, lead, fluorite, cadmium, and rhenium deposits.
Further Reading
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Multi-Metal Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Multi-Metal Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.