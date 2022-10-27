Morguard (TSE:MRC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $115.32

Morguard Co. (TSE:MRC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$115.32 and traded as low as C$107.99. Morguard shares last traded at C$109.29, with a volume of 2,990 shares trading hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$165.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$110.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$115.28. The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.86.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported C$20.96 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$282.77 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Morguard Co. will post 13.3599988 EPS for the current year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

