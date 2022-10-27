Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 33,217 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,217 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.06% of Duke Energy worth $47,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 49.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 124.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 225,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,353 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy by 5.4% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,079,000 after purchasing an additional 5,991 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Duke Energy by 23.8% in the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Duke Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 64,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $91.94. 43,611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,768,275. The company has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.70. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.76 and a one year high of $116.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.69 and a 200 day moving average of $106.10.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 14.50%. The company had revenue of $6.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total value of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at $1,535,599.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $45,596.05. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,487,494.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,819 shares of company stock valued at $851,018 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.09.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

