Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 14,063 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,063 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Kimberly-Clark worth $30,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 74.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $121.80. 7,739 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,825,702. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.93. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $108.74 and a 52 week high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.15.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

