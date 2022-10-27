Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.06-$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.00 billion-$4.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.62 billion.

Micron Technology Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of MU stock traded down $2.62 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.83. The company had a trading volume of 1,372,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,412,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.22. The company has a market cap of $57.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.29. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $48.45 and a 12 month high of $98.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.01.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet cut Micron Technology from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.52.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 350,644 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,314,000 after acquiring an additional 39,693 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 1st quarter worth about $1,672,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 200,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,611,000 after purchasing an additional 16,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,121 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

