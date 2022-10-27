Metahero Price Up 7.2% Over Last Week (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 27th. One Metahero token can now be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Metahero has a total market cap of $19.79 million and $568,468.00 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metahero has traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $288.44 or 0.01398179 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005618 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000223 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00020408 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00043021 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000544 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.56 or 0.01752652 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Metahero

Metahero is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. The official website for Metahero is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Metahero

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using U.S. dollars.

