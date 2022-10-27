McColl’s Retail Group (LON:MCLS) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.88

McColl’s Retail Group plc (LON:MCLS – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 0.51 ($0.01). McColl’s Retail Group shares last traded at GBX 1.68 ($0.02), with a volume of 140,330,512 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,034.59, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of £4.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.87.
McColl's Retail Group plc operates as a neighbourhood retailer in the United Kingdom. The company operates convenience and newsagent stores that offer food and groceries, fruits and vegetables, ready meals, prepared food-to-go, tobacco, general merchandise, news and magazines, and services, as well as provides post office and ATM services.
