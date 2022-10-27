Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Leo Holdings Corp. II (NYSE:LHC – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 157,000 shares, a growth of 171.2% from the September 30th total of 57,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 153,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Leo Holdings Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II stock remained flat at $10.00 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,115 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,470. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Leo Holdings Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leo Holdings Corp. II

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LHC. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 7.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 56,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter valued at about $1,211,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II by 187.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 93,710 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the second quarter worth about $2,958,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leo Holdings Corp. II in the third quarter worth about $9,757,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leo Holdings Corp. II

Leo Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Leo Holdings Corp. II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Nassau, the Bahamas.

