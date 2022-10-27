Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Reduces Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,923 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 92.3% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 100 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $195.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.68. The stock has a market cap of $120.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.70 and a 12 month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNP. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $254.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $200.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.00.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

