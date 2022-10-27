Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS reduced its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,225 shares during the quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 180.0% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $286.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.47.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.