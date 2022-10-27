KonPay Price Hits $0.0270 on Top Exchanges (KON)

KonPay (KON) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 27th. KonPay has a total market capitalization of $105.92 million and $201,957.00 worth of KonPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, KonPay has traded down 24.4% against the US dollar. One KonPay token can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KonPay Profile

KonPay launched on June 9th, 2022. KonPay’s total supply is 3,200,000,000 tokens. KonPay’s official Twitter account is @konpay_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KonPay is konpay.io.

Buying and Selling KonPay

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of KONPAY is to build a new payment service system that can improve the problems of high fees and long settlement cycles, which were structurally inevitable in the existing payment system. It will provide a new solution for fees and settlement cycles by utilizing blockchain smart contracts and crypto-economy to replace various intermediaries in the existing payment system.TelegramWhitepaper”

