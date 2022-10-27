Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.85

Shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.85 and traded as low as $2.42. Kingstone Companies shares last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 39,437 shares changing hands.

Kingstone Companies Trading Down 2.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $25.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.84.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The insurance provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $28.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.16 million. Kingstone Companies had a negative return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 16.45%. Equities research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is currently -7.34%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Kingstone Companies stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,679 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Kingstone Companies worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 44.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to individuals in New York. The company offers personal line of insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

