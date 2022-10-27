Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR) Short Interest Up 253.8% in October

Kairos Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:KAIR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 151,800 shares, a growth of 253.8% from the September 30th total of 42,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Kairos Acquisition Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of KAIR traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.00. 200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88. Kairos Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $10.01.

Get Kairos Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new position in Kairos Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 47.3% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kairos Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $620,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. grew its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 23.9% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 80,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 15,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Kairos Acquisition by 22.0% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 174,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 31,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

About Kairos Acquisition

Kairos Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on the regulated insurance or reinsurance companies, distributors or technology, and insurance service providers that focus on specialty lines of business.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kairos Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kairos Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.