Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 271.4% in October

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Juva Life Price Performance

Shares of Juva Life stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 109,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,189. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.

About Juva Life

(Get Rating)

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

