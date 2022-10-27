Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Up 271.4% in October

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, an increase of 271.4% from the September 30th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Juva Life Price Performance
Shares of Juva Life stock traded up $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.11. 109,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,189. Juva Life has a 1-year low of $0.08 and a 1-year high of $0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.15.
About Juva Life
