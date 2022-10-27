Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 368.8% in October

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies products and solutions in the fields of warehousing and material handling equipment, automated systems, digital solutions, and matching services worldwide. It operates through Intralogistics and Financial Services segments.

