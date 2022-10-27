Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF) Short Interest Up 368.8% in October

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:JGHAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, an increase of 368.8% from the September 30th total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:JGHAF remained flat at $25.55 on Thursday. Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $25.55 and a twelve month high of $32.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.73.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
