JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) CEO Sells $642,477.78 in Stock

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Get Rating) CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Price Performance

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $22.49. The company had a trading volume of 320,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 645,954. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a 12-month low of $16.47 and a 12-month high of $23.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its holdings in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.7% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 36,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 25.0% during the first quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 59,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,875 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 2.4% in the first quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 481,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,063,000 after buying an additional 11,242 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 78.2% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 24,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN in the 1st quarter worth approximately $770,000.

