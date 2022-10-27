Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises about 0.7% of Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 2,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Heritage Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,224,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 3,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $179.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,812,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,887,388. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.50 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $181.00.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

