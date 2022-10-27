Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. Has $695,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,064 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,486,000. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 392,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,936,000 after acquiring an additional 44,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of VTV stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.00. 206,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,267,811. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

