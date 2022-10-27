Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells 34,385 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) CEO Peter Anevski sold 34,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,367,147.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 250,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,957,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Peter Anevski sold 2,248 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.38, for a total transaction of $88,526.24.

On Monday, October 17th, Peter Anevski sold 400 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.33, for a total value of $15,732.00.

On Friday, October 14th, Peter Anevski sold 2,160 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $85,125.60.

On Thursday, October 6th, Peter Anevski sold 19,602 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.24, for a total value of $788,784.48.

On Thursday, September 8th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00.

On Thursday, August 11th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total value of $714,880.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $666,240.00.

PGNY traded up $0.22 on Thursday, hitting $41.35. 403,346 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,598. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 89.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.63. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.67 and a 12 month high of $68.32.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,525,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,399,000 after purchasing an additional 49,779 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Progyny by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,652,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,116,000 after purchasing an additional 429,385 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,532,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,548,000 after buying an additional 1,209,053 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Progyny by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,231,000 after buying an additional 100,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Progyny by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,171,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,080,000 after buying an additional 927,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial started coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Progyny from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, September 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.75.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

