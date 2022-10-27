Insider Selling: Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Sells 4,314 Shares of Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 1,585,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,707. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.57 million.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -90.09%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.