Insider Selling: Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) SVP Sells 4,314 Shares of Stock

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) SVP John R. Bell sold 4,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $215,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 117,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Helmerich & Payne Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of HP traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.80. 1,585,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,707. The company has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.32 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.36. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.65 and its 200-day moving average is $44.11.
Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 3.69%. The firm had revenue of $550.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $512.57 million.
Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 248.0% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 682 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Harding Loevner LP raised its position in Helmerich & Payne by 316.7% during the first quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Helmerich & Payne to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.
Helmerich & Payne Company Profile
Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Helmerich & Payne (HP)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.