Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $532,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
FVCBankcorp Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.30.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Raymond James cut FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp
FVCBankcorp Company Profile
FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FVCBankcorp (FVCB)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for FVCBankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FVCBankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.