Insider Selling: FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

FVCBankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) Director Thomas L. /Va/ Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total value of $102,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,874 shares in the company, valued at $532,745.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

FVCBankcorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of FVCBankcorp stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $20.38. The company had a trading volume of 40,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,068. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. FVCBankcorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.00 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $284.73 million, a PE ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Raymond James cut FVCBankcorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Institutional Trading of FVCBankcorp

FVCBankcorp Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of FVCBankcorp by 58.6% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in FVCBankcorp by 2,349.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $105,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in FVCBankcorp during the first quarter worth about $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

