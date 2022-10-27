InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 262.2% in October

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, an increase of 262.2% from the September 30th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance
Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 54,556,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,011,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.
InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile
