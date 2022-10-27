InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND) Short Interest Up 262.2% in October

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INND – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 417,300 shares, an increase of 262.2% from the September 30th total of 115,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,402,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Price Performance

Shares of InnerScope Hearing Technologies stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.01. 54,556,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,011,195. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. InnerScope Hearing Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.03.

InnerScope Hearing Technologies Company Profile

InnerScope Hearing Technologies, Inc provides hearing aids and its hearable, and wearable personal sound amplifier products to retail hearing aid dispensing community. The company engages in the provision of manufacturing and direct-to-consumer distribution/retail of hearing aids, personal sound amplifier products, hearing related treatment therapies, and doctor-formulated dietary hearing supplements.

