Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $92.12

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $92.12 and traded as low as $89.72. Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $91.08, with a volume of 9,792,954 shares trading hands.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its stake in Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 2.1% in the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Simmons Bank grew its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.3% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 40,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 3.3% in the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities of companies in The Industrial Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, aerospace and defense; industrial conglomerates; machinery; road and rail; air freight & logistics; commercial services & supplies; professional services; electrical equipment; construction and engineering; trading companies and distributors; airlines, and building products.

