Independent Advisor Alliance Cuts Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 54,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,754 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MDT shares. TheStreet cut Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Medtronic from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Medtronic from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.25.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.68. 77,505 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,560,832. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.25 and its 200 day moving average is $93.26. The stock has a market cap of $113.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.58. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $79.44 and a 1-year high of $124.69.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 70.28%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

